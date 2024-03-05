Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks celebrates the contributions of women and girls in making the world a safer, secure place.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 14:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915212
|VIRIN:
|240308-D-AR128-7454
|Filename:
|DOD_110168474
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Deputy Secretary Celebrates International Women's Day, by Matthew Hilborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT