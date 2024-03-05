John Daves spotlight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEST MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    John Daves, a natural resources specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a public affairs specialist.

    USACE is working side-by-side with our local, state and federal partners to help survivors recover from the wildfires, and is committed to getting it done safely and correctly, and Daves is helping to tell that story.
    (USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915205
    VIRIN: 240223-A-AB038-4392
    Filename: DOD_110168374
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WEST MAUI, HI, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

