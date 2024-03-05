John Daves spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



John Daves, a natural resources specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a public affairs specialist.



USACE is working side-by-side with our local, state and federal partners to help survivors recover from the wildfires, and is committed to getting it done safely and correctly, and Daves is helping to tell that story.

(USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)