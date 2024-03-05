John Daves, a natural resources specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a public affairs specialist.
USACE is working side-by-side with our local, state and federal partners to help survivors recover from the wildfires, and is committed to getting it done safely and correctly, and Daves is helping to tell that story.
(USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915205
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-AB038-4392
|Filename:
|DOD_110168374
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|WEST MAUI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, John Daves spotlight, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
