Motorcycle Preseason 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915162" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The time is coming! Days will be longer and warmer soon which means more outdoor activities and motorcycles on the road. Understanding motorcycle safety is essential for all motorcycle riders. Awareness of hazards, personal protective equipment, and safety precautions all contribute to mitigating risk. This Motorcycle Preseason, which begins March 21 and ends May 16, motorcycle riders need to be aware and prepared to ensure 2024 is the safest riding season yet.