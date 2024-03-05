Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motorcycle Preseason 2024

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Keith Wright 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    The time is coming! Days will be longer and warmer soon which means more outdoor activities and motorcycles on the road. Understanding motorcycle safety is essential for all motorcycle riders. Awareness of hazards, personal protective equipment, and safety precautions all contribute to mitigating risk. This Motorcycle Preseason, which begins March 21 and ends May 16, motorcycle riders need to be aware and prepared to ensure 2024 is the safest riding season yet.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 915162
    VIRIN: 240306-F-MJ378-3616
    Filename: DOD_110167667
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US

    TAGS

    motorcycle
    safety
    DAFRider

