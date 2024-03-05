FLTCM Gonzalez CSEL Symposium Message 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915146" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ROTA, Spain (Mar. 8, 2023) U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez speaks on the importance of the Europe and Africa areas of responsibility and what he hopes to accomplish during the Command Senior Enlisted Leadership (CSEL) Mess Symposium hosted in Rota, Spain, Mar. 5-7, 2024. NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)