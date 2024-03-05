Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLTCM Gonzalez CSEL Symposium Message 2024

    SPAIN

    03.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (Mar. 8, 2023) U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez speaks on the importance of the Europe and Africa areas of responsibility and what he hopes to accomplish during the Command Senior Enlisted Leadership (CSEL) Mess Symposium hosted in Rota, Spain, Mar. 5-7, 2024. NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 09:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915146
    VIRIN: 240308-N-TC338-1002
    PIN: 123596
    Filename: DOD_110167473
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ES

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, FLTCM Gonzalez CSEL Symposium Message 2024, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Rota
    NAVSTA Rota
    US Sixth Fleet
    NAVEUR-NAVAF

