    Meet Ansbach's Dogs!

    BY, GERMANY

    03.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Cpl. Gavin McConkey works at the 131st Military Police Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, by training upcoming soldiers and dogs at USAG Ansbach Germany.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 08:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915139
    VIRIN: 240304-A-PT551-4607
    Filename: DOD_110167340
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: BY, DE

    Military Police
    Stronger Together
    Ever Vigilant
    weeklyvideos

