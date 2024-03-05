Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What Now Airman Uniform Presence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    This video highlights the proper way to wear military uniforms in public at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 25, 2024. It presents a fictional dilemma for Airmen to avoid sponsoring businesses while wearing a military uniform. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 06:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 915113
    VIRIN: 240225-F-TC518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110167181
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Now Airman Uniform Presence, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    KMC
    Uniform Presence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT