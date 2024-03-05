Colonel (retired) Sally Murphy was the first female U.S. Army Helicopter Pilot graduating from flight school in 1974. Cpt Hanna Hartel a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot talks about Colonel Murphy's hardships and achievements in the U.S. Army. Cpt Hartel also tells us how she plans to inspire the next generation of female aviators.
(Caption by U.S. Army Cpt. Jordan Beagle)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 05:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|915106
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-CC161-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110167115
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel (retired) Sally Murphy Women’s History Month, by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
