    Colonel (retired) Sally Murphy Women’s History Month

    POLAND

    01.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Colonel (retired) Sally Murphy was the first female U.S. Army Helicopter Pilot graduating from flight school in 1974. Cpt Hanna Hartel a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot talks about Colonel Murphy's hardships and achievements in the U.S. Army. Cpt Hartel also tells us how she plans to inspire the next generation of female aviators.

    (Caption by U.S. Army Cpt. Jordan Beagle)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 05:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915106
    VIRIN: 240118-A-CC161-1001
    Filename: DOD_110167115
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel (retired) Sally Murphy Women’s History Month, by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1ID
    1CAB
    WomensHistoryMonth
    DutyFirst
    YearofVictory

