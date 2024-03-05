Colonel (retired) Sally Murphy Women’s History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915106" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Colonel (retired) Sally Murphy was the first female U.S. Army Helicopter Pilot graduating from flight school in 1974. Cpt Hanna Hartel a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot talks about Colonel Murphy's hardships and achievements in the U.S. Army. Cpt Hartel also tells us how she plans to inspire the next generation of female aviators.



(Caption by U.S. Army Cpt. Jordan Beagle)