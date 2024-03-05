Lt. Col. Bradley Cooper, commander 194th DSSB, speaks about Freedom Shield 2024 training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Bradley Cooper, commander of the 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, speaks about the combined training during Freedom Shield 2024 between U.S. Army Soldiers and the Republic of Korea Army, March 6, 2024, in areas around South Korea. In support of the Armistice Agreement, FS24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the U.S. to help defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)