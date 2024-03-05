Lt. Col. Bradley Cooper, commander of the 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, speaks about the combined training during Freedom Shield 2024 between U.S. Army Soldiers and the Republic of Korea Army, March 6, 2024, in areas around South Korea. In support of the Armistice Agreement, FS24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. It reinforces the role of the alliance as the linchpin for regional peace and security, reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the U.S. to help defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, 100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 23:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915075
|VIRIN:
|240307-Z-XZ333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110166580
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Bradley Cooper, commander 194th DSSB, speaks about Freedom Shield 2024 training, by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
