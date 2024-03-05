SrA JaTravious Ingram is a Security Forces BDOC Controller on Yokota Air Base. Check out his story in this AFN Tokyo Pacific Spotlight!
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 20:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915074
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-EX148-3997
|Filename:
|DOD_110166552
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BDOC Controller - SrA JaTravious Ingram, by A1C Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT