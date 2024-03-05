Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International Women's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    60 second Spot video highlighting the celebration of International Women's Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 20:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915072
    VIRIN: 240308-F-EX148-2277
    Filename: DOD_110166529
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Women's Day, by A1C Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Womens History Month
    International Women's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT