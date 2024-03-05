Walking Townhall: Linden Oaks
Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, and other Garrison leadership walk with residents of Corvias. Neighbors got to meet and voice concerns to the Garrison about their Linden Oaks neighborhood.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 15:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915053
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-IV289-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110166053
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Walking Town Hall: Linden Oaks, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
