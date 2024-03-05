Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walking Town Hall: Linden Oaks

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Walking Townhall: Linden Oaks
    Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, and other Garrison leadership walk with residents of Corvias. Neighbors got to meet and voice concerns to the Garrison about their Linden Oaks neighborhood.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 15:59
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

