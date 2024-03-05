Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Continues to Airdrop Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft airdrops pallets of food and water over Gaza, Mar. 7, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities which may be difficult to reach on the ground due to geography. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915049
    VIRIN: 240307-F-XT642-7002
    Filename: DOD_110165970
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, AFCENT Continues to Airdrop Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    humanitarian aid
    GazaHA

