U.S. Marines with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, and 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct urbanized training during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 205, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, February 29, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated MAGTF and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aidan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915044
|VIRIN:
|240304-M-UY548-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110165831
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with V26 conduct Urban Raids on Range 205, SLTE 2-24, by LCpl Aidan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
