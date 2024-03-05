Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: CSAF Insights on Reoptimizing, Dress and Appearance Updates, Reaper Launch and Landing via Satellite

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Granger 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff General David Allvin talks about reoptimizing the Air Force for Great Power Competition during a talk at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., the Air Force releases updates and clarifications to dress and appearance standards, and a proof-of-concept launch and landing of an MQ-9 Reaper via satellite makes history at Shaw AFB, S.C.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:19
    Location: US

