Around the Air Force: CSAF Insights on Reoptimizing, Dress and Appearance Updates, Reaper Launch and Landing via Satellite

In this week’s look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff General David Allvin talks about reoptimizing the Air Force for Great Power Competition during a talk at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., the Air Force releases updates and clarifications to dress and appearance standards, and a proof-of-concept launch and landing of an MQ-9 Reaper via satellite makes history at Shaw AFB, S.C.