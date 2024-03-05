Chief Warrant Officer 2 Corby Ramsey interview on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 7, 2023. Ramsey is a pilot in the 2-82 Attack Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 12:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|915021
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-ID763-7528
|Filename:
|DOD_110165288
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CW2 Corby Ramsey Interview, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT