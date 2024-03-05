Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW2 Corby Ramsey Interview

    KUWAIT

    03.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Corby Ramsey interview on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 7, 2023. Ramsey is a pilot in the 2-82 Attack Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 12:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915021
    VIRIN: 240307-A-ID763-7528
    Filename: DOD_110165288
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KW

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    interview
    pilot
    82nd CAB
    Spotlight
    women's history

