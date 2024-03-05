Karen Guillot spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Karen Guillot, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a realty specialist.



USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

(USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)