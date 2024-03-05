Karen Guillot, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a realty specialist.
USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
(USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 12:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915020
|VIRIN:
|240303-A-AB038-4198
|Filename:
|DOD_110165287
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WEST MAUI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Karen Guillot spotlight, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
