    Karen Guillot spotlight

    WEST MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Karen Guillot, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, supports the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission by serving as a realty specialist.

    USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
    (USACE Video by Melanie Peterson)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915020
    VIRIN: 240303-A-AB038-4198
    Filename: DOD_110165287
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WEST MAUI, HI, US

    This work, Karen Guillot spotlight, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

