    Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers prepare and load pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7, 2024. The combined and joint operation included U.S. Air Forces Central C-130 aircraft and U.S. Army Central Command Soldiers specialized in the aerial delivery of U.S. humanitarian supplies. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915019
    VIRIN: 240307-F-LJ715-3002
    Filename: DOD_110165271
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    humanitarian aid
    Gaza
    GazaHA

