Airmen, Soldiers load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers prepare and load pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7, 2024. The combined and joint operation included U.S. Air Forces Central C-130 aircraft and U.S. Army Central Command Soldiers specialized in the aerial delivery of U.S. humanitarian supplies. (U.S. Air Force video)