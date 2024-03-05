Airmen form the 163rd Attached Wing, 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 178th Wing attend the initial briefing for exercise Advanced Wrath. This exercise will test the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper and its handling of Close Air Support for Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). (video by U.S. Air National Guard Airmen First Class Colin Simpson)
|03.06.2024
|03.07.2024 14:02
|Video Productions
|915010
|240306-F-YT970-1685
|DOD_110165147
|00:00:30
|SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, US
|1
|1
This work, Advanced Wrath Initial Briefing Video, by A1C Colin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
