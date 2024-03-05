Advanced Wrath Initial Briefing Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915010" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen form the 163rd Attached Wing, 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 178th Wing attend the initial briefing for exercise Advanced Wrath. This exercise will test the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper and its handling of Close Air Support for Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). (video by U.S. Air National Guard Airmen First Class Colin Simpson)