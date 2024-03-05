Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Wrath Initial Briefing Video

    SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Colin Simpson 

    178th Wing

    Airmen form the 163rd Attached Wing, 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 178th Wing attend the initial briefing for exercise Advanced Wrath. This exercise will test the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper and its handling of Close Air Support for Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). (video by U.S. Air National Guard Airmen First Class Colin Simpson)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:02
    Location: SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Wrath Initial Briefing Video, by A1C Colin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Advanced Wrath

