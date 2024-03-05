Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Advanced Education Program Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Chief Petty Officer Jordan Ford, a Coast Guard yeoman, shares her journey in the Advanced Education Program, March 1, 2024. The purpose of the Advanced Education Program is to raise the level of individual military professionalism and technical competence so that the Coast Guards enlisted and officer corps can more effectively perform their required duties and responsibilities, and provide developmental incentives for personnel with high ability, dedication and the capacity for professional growth to remain in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by of Senior Chief Petty Officer Stacy Reid.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915009
    VIRIN: 240301-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110165139
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Advanced Education Program Story, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    professionalism
    D5
    Advance Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT