Coast Guard Advanced Education Program Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Petty Officer Jordan Ford, a Coast Guard yeoman, shares her journey in the Advanced Education Program, March 1, 2024. The purpose of the Advanced Education Program is to raise the level of individual military professionalism and technical competence so that the Coast Guards enlisted and officer corps can more effectively perform their required duties and responsibilities, and provide developmental incentives for personnel with high ability, dedication and the capacity for professional growth to remain in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by of Senior Chief Petty Officer Stacy Reid.)