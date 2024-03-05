Coast Guard Advanced Education Program Story

Chief Petty Officer Jordan Ford, a Coast Guard yeoman, shares her journey in the Advanced Education Program, March 1, 2024. The purpose of the Advanced Education Program is to raise the level of individual military professionalism and technical competence so that the Coast Guards enlisted and officer corps can more effectively perform their required duties and responsibilities, and provide developmental incentives for personnel with high ability, dedication and the capacity for professional growth to remain in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by of Senior Chief Petty Officer Stacy Reid.)
