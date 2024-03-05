Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Marcel K. Gorka, a Martial Arts Instructor, Headquarters and Service Battalion, talks about Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. Mar 7, 2024. The purpose of MCMAP is to contribute to the mental, moral, and physical development of the recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program
    Parris Island
    Lima
    MCMAP
    MCRD-PI
    Sand Pit

