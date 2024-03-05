PME at the PDC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Valeria Feist, 48th Force Support Squadron, Professional Development Center development advisor speaks about what the PDC does and why it is so important for Airmen. The PDC offers Airmen several different courses to help them grow and advance in education and leadership experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)