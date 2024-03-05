PME at the PDC

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Valeria Feist, 48th Force Support Squadron, Professional Development Center development advisor speaks about what the PDC does and why it is so important for Airmen. The PDC offers Airmen several different courses to help them grow and advance in education and leadership experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 10:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915002
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-EJ253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164967
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Education
LEAVE A COMMENT