    PME at the PDC

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Valeria Feist, 48th Force Support Squadron, Professional Development Center development advisor speaks about what the PDC does and why it is so important for Airmen. The PDC offers Airmen several different courses to help them grow and advance in education and leadership experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915002
    VIRIN: 240221-F-EJ253-1001
    Filename: DOD_110164967
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB

    Education

    TAGS

    Lakenheath
    Education
    Readiness
    PME
    48th Fighter Wing
    PDC

