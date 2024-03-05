Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC leaders host Annual Awards Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the Center’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on March 6, 2024. Joining the commander in announcing the winners were the Center’s Deputy Commander, Col. John Kurian, and the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary. The ceremony was held virtually so all of the Center’s various organizations, located throughout the country, could participate. (U.S.Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 05:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914978
    VIRIN: 240306-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_110164655
    Length: 00:41:03
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC leaders host Annual Awards Ceremony, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    Celebrate Workforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT