Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the Center’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on March 6, 2024. Joining the commander in announcing the winners were the Center’s Deputy Commander, Col. John Kurian, and the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary. The ceremony was held virtually so all of the Center’s various organizations, located throughout the country, could participate. (U.S.Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 05:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914978
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164655
|Length:
|00:41:03
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFLCMC leaders host Annual Awards Ceremony, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
