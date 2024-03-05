Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Women's Day 2024 B-Roll

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall 

    AFN Incirlik

    Maj. Danielle Caudill, U.S. Air Force 39th Force Support Squadron director of operations, Airman Jaclyn Schultz, U.S. Air Force 39th Air Base Wing radar specialist, 1st. Lt. Monika Ryzowcz, Polish Military Contingent lawyer, Lance Cpl. Iwona Pol, Polish Military Contingent, Lt. Maria Galan Garrido, Spanish Patriot Battery tactical control officer, Sgt. Sara Maria Cea Becerra, Spanish Patriot Battery Patriot Launcher maintainer, 1st Lt. Ozgecan Ozcan Engin, Turkish Air Force F-16 pilot and Ceres Erden, Turkish Air Force 10th Tanker Base advisor came together to celebrate International Women's Day on March 4, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. This year’s Incirlik AB International Women's Day theme is ‘Women Who Make Great Achievements’, focusing on women in the Armed Forces who have been able to achieve great success. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell O. Hall)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 07:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR

    NATO
    USAFE
    Incirlik
    International Women's Day
    AFN Incirlik

