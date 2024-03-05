International Women's Day 2024 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Danielle Caudill, U.S. Air Force 39th Force Support Squadron director of operations, Airman Jaclyn Schultz, U.S. Air Force 39th Air Base Wing radar specialist, 1st. Lt. Monika Ryzowcz, Polish Military Contingent lawyer, Lance Cpl. Iwona Pol, Polish Military Contingent, Lt. Maria Galan Garrido, Spanish Patriot Battery tactical control officer, Sgt. Sara Maria Cea Becerra, Spanish Patriot Battery Patriot Launcher maintainer, 1st Lt. Ozgecan Ozcan Engin, Turkish Air Force F-16 pilot and Ceres Erden, Turkish Air Force 10th Tanker Base advisor came together to celebrate International Women's Day on March 4, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. This year’s Incirlik AB International Women's Day theme is ‘Women Who Make Great Achievements’, focusing on women in the Armed Forces who have been able to achieve great success. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell O. Hall)