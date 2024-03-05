B-Roll: USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge!

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Royal Thai Marines host professional military education sessions to share tactics, techniques, and procedures during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)
|02.29.2024
Date Posted: 03.07.2024
|B-Roll
|914967
|240229-M-WH287-1032
|DOD_110164526
|00:02:27
|SATTAHIP, TH
|0
|0
