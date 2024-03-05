Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge!

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Royal Thai Marines host professional military education sessions to share tactics, techniques, and procedures during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 02:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914967
    VIRIN: 240229-M-WH287-1032
    Filename: DOD_110164526
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge!, by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Royal Thai Marines
    Practical Application
    Cobra Gold 24

