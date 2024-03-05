JASDF Conducts Diversity Training

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Feb. 28, 2024) The Japanese Air Self Defense Force's Air Defense Command conducted a three-day training program for command chiefs and clinical psychologist across Japan. Partnering with U.S. Air Force leaders, the ADC held a panel discussion on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) and Equal Opportunity (EO).(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 01:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914965
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-BD319-7521
|Filename:
|DOD_110164512
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
