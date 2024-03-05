Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF Conducts Diversity Training

    JAPAN

    02.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Feb. 28, 2024) The Japanese Air Self Defense Force's Air Defense Command conducted a three-day training program for command chiefs and clinical psychologist across Japan. Partnering with U.S. Air Force leaders, the ADC held a panel discussion on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) and Equal Opportunity (EO).(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 01:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914965
    VIRIN: 240228-N-BD319-7521
    Filename: DOD_110164512
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    EO
    Training
    JASDF
    DEIA

