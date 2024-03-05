Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 15th MEU Learn Fundamentals to Survive in Jungle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    03.03.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5 and Combat Logistics Battalion 15, both assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct noncombatant evacuation operation alongside Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during exercise Cobra Gold at U-Tapao Airport, Rayong province, Thailand, March 3, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 01:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914961
    VIRIN: 240303-M-WH287-3422
    Filename: DOD_110164476
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU Learn Fundamentals to Survive in Jungle, by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Survival
    Training
    Jungle
    Royal Thai Marines
    CG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT