B-Roll: 15th MEU Learn Fundamentals to Survive in Jungle

U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5 and Combat Logistics Battalion 15, both assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct noncombatant evacuation operation alongside Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during exercise Cobra Gold at U-Tapao Airport, Rayong province, Thailand, March 3, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 01:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914961
|VIRIN:
|240303-M-WH287-3422
|Filename:
|DOD_110164476
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
