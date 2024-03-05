FCPOA NWAE Donuts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The First Class Petty Officer Association gave out water and donuts to test takers of the E-6 Navy Wide Advancement Exam at the Harbor View Cafe. They also offered words of encouragement and advice to test takers. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)