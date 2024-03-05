Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FCPOA NWAE Donuts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    The First Class Petty Officer Association gave out water and donuts to test takers of the E-6 Navy Wide Advancement Exam at the Harbor View Cafe. They also offered words of encouragement and advice to test takers. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 22:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914937
    VIRIN: 240307-N-GG032-5487
    Filename: DOD_110164285
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCPOA NWAE Donuts, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    study
    promote
    test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT