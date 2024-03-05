FCPOA NWAE Donuts

The First Class Petty Officer Association gave out water and donuts to test takers of the E-6 Navy Wide Advancement Exam at the Harbor View Cafe. They also offered words of encouragement and advice to test takers. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 22:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914937
|VIRIN:
|240307-N-GG032-5487
|Filename:
|DOD_110164285
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
