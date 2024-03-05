Nine Ohio Army National Guard culinary specialists from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 237th Support Battalion and an attachment support team participated in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, March 2-3, 2024. The PAC culinary competition is the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists, presenting extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 20:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914931
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-CF712-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164088
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ohio Army National Guard participates in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition, by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
