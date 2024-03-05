Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard participates in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Nine Ohio Army National Guard culinary specialists from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 237th Support Battalion and an attachment support team participated in the 56th Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly culinary competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, March 2-3, 2024. The PAC culinary competition is the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists, presenting extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 20:32
    Location: OH, US

