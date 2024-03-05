3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines execute underwater dive techniques and simulated clandestine beach inserts during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7-8, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. These Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe Music: Heavy Force (60s/sting) performed by Paul Lawler/dewolfemusic.com