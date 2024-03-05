U.S. Marines execute underwater dive techniques and simulated clandestine beach inserts during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7-8, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. These Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)
The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe Music: Heavy Force (60s/sting) performed by Paul Lawler/dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 23:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914923
|VIRIN:
|240207-M-AO923-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164029
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment , by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
