Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment 

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute underwater dive techniques and simulated clandestine beach inserts during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7-8, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. These Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe Music: Heavy Force (60s/sting) performed by Paul Lawler/dewolfemusic.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 23:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914923
    VIRIN: 240207-M-AO923-1001
    Filename: DOD_110164029
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment , by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    3D Recon
    3d MarDiv
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT