    Davis-Monthan Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, left, Senior Airman Malinda Brannon, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, center, and Tech. Sgt. Antonia Iasparri, 355th Wing commander’s executive administration, right, discuss the scheduled Women’s Leadership symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2024. The discussion covered key speakers, topics of the symposium, and the scheduled dates which were confirmed to be March 26 to March 28, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914922
    VIRIN: 240222-F-VP642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110163897
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    TAGS

    davis-monthan Air Force base
    women's history month
    women's leadership symposium
    davis-monthan women's history month

