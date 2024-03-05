Davis-Monthan Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, left, Senior Airman Malinda Brannon, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, center, and Tech. Sgt. Antonia Iasparri, 355th Wing commander’s executive administration, right, discuss the scheduled Women’s Leadership symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2024. The discussion covered key speakers, topics of the symposium, and the scheduled dates which were confirmed to be March 26 to March 28, 2024.