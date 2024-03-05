Davis-Monthan Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, left, Senior Airman Malinda Brannon, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, center, and Tech. Sgt. Antonia Iasparri, 355th Wing commander’s executive administration, right, discuss the scheduled Women’s Leadership symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2024. The discussion covered key speakers, topics of the symposium, and the scheduled dates which were confirmed to be March 26 to March 28, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 18:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914922
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-VP642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110163897
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
