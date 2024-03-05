JTF-RH Concludes Removal of Accessible Residual Fuel; Regulatory Inspection In Process

Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) complete removing accessible residual fuel at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, March. 6, 2024. This B-roll includes final drops of accessible residual fuel being removed from RHBFSF. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on transitioning with the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH). The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914912
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110163766
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
