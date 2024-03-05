Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leialoha Medeiros spotlight

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    We continue to highlight Women In Construction with Leialoha Medeiros, a USACE contractor. She talks about her experience with the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission, in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, March 5. USACE is working side-by-side with our local, state and federal partners to help survivors recover from the wildfires, and is committed to getting it done safely and correctly.
    (USACE video by Melanie Peterson)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 240305-A-AB038-8204
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

