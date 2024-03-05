Women gather to train on self defense. Led by experienced instructors, participants will learn practical self-defense strategies tailored to real-life scenarios, including techniques to evade potential threats, assertive communication, and physical defense tactics.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914861
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-JM042-2725
|Filename:
|DOD_110162697
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowerment Through Defense: Women's Self-Defense Course, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT