Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowerment Through Defense: Women's Self-Defense Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Women gather to train on self defense. Led by experienced instructors, participants will learn practical self-defense strategies tailored to real-life scenarios, including techniques to evade potential threats, assertive communication, and physical defense tactics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914861
    VIRIN: 240229-F-JM042-2725
    Filename: DOD_110162697
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowerment Through Defense: Women's Self-Defense Course, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Martial arts
    self defense
    women
    women self defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT