    188th Brigade Support Battalion H2F Commander Interview

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Lt. Col. Juan Viruet, commander of the 188th Brigade Support Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, discusses the culture of holistic health and fitness at the Steel Eagle battalion.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914853
    VIRIN: 240221-A-TQ044-2912
    Filename: DOD_110162606
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Brigade Support Battalion H2F Commander Interview, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #h2f

