Lt. Col. Juan Viruet, commander of the 188th Brigade Support Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, discusses the culture of holistic health and fitness at the Steel Eagle battalion.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 09:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914853
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-TQ044-2912
|Filename:
|DOD_110162606
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Brigade Support Battalion H2F Commander Interview, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT