    Strategic Engagement Director speaks on Strategic Capital Investment Strategy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Office of Strategic Capital Strategic Engagement Director Andy Yakulis delivers remarks on the Strategic Capital Investment Strategy at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2024. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914852
    VIRIN: 240304-D-KY598-1003
    Filename: DOD_110162605
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Engagement Director speaks on Strategic Capital Investment Strategy, by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Pentagon
    OSC
    Office of Strategic Capital
    Strategic Capital Investment Strategy
    Andy Yakulis

