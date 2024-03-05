Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion Board Prep Workshop, 18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Susan Goodman, the brigade's cognitive specialist, holds a promotion board preparation workshop to get Soldiers attending competition and promotion boards mentally ready.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914851
    VIRIN: 240215-A-TQ044-6148
    Filename: DOD_110162599
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Board Prep Workshop, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #h2f

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT