Susan Goodman, the brigade's cognitive specialist, holds a promotion board preparation workshop to get Soldiers attending competition and promotion boards mentally ready.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914851
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-TQ044-6148
|Filename:
|DOD_110162599
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Board Prep Workshop, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT