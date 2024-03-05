Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Leader Academy with Susan Goodman, 18th Field Artillery Brigade

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the 18th Field Artillery Brigade attend a week-long leadership course called the Steel Leader Academy. Susan Goodman, the brigade's cognitive specialist, runs the course to give leaders a better understanding of the mental readiness aspect of leading Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914850
    VIRIN: 240221-A-TQ044-3802
    Filename: DOD_110162590
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Leader Academy with Susan Goodman, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #h2f #mentalreadiness

