Soldiers from the 18th Field Artillery Brigade attend a week-long leadership course called the Steel Leader Academy. Susan Goodman, the brigade's cognitive specialist, runs the course to give leaders a better understanding of the mental readiness aspect of leading Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 09:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914850
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-TQ044-3802
|Filename:
|DOD_110162590
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Leader Academy with Susan Goodman, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT