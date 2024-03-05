ARA | EDNA CUMMINGS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Ambassador Edna Cummings shares about how they impact the community, and connect people, Soldiers, and the Army Reserve together. From speaking engagements, scholarship nominations, or meeting with local, state, or federal officials, it is important for these volunteers to advocate what it means to be a Citizen Soldier in the community.



U.S. Army Reserve Video By Tim Yao and Colton Huston