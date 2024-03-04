Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Brigade Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    MOLDOVA

    02.29.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    During the month of February, Soldiers from 30th Medical Brigade were tasked with traveling through Moldova, conducting tactical combat casualty care (TCCC or TC3) training with Moldovan medics. TCCC is the military guideline for trauma life support in prehospital combat medicine, designed to reduce preventable deaths while maintaining operation success. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914843
    VIRIN: 240306-A-SS112-1002
    Filename: DOD_110162400
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MD

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

