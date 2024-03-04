30th Medical Brigade Tactical Combat Casualty Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914843" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the month of February, Soldiers from 30th Medical Brigade were tasked with traveling through Moldova, conducting tactical combat casualty care (TCCC or TC3) training with Moldovan medics. TCCC is the military guideline for trauma life support in prehospital combat medicine, designed to reduce preventable deaths while maintaining operation success. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)