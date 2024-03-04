30th Medical Brigade Tactical Combat Casualty Care

During the month of February, Soldiers from 30th Medical Brigade were tasked with traveling through Moldova, conducting tactical combat casualty care (TCCC or TC3) training with Moldovan medics. TCCC is the military guideline for trauma life support in prehospital combat medicine, designed to reduce preventable deaths while maintaining operation success. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)
Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 08:19
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914843
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-SS112-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110162400
|Length:
|00:02:00
Location:
|MD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
