U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5 and Combat Logistics Battalion 15, both assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, work with service members from Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand in support of a noncombatant evacuation operation rehearsal during Exercise Cobra Gold at Utapao Airport, Rayong province, Thailand, March 2, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 06:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914841
|VIRIN:
|240302-M-PO838-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110162379
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|UTAPAO AIRPORT, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Combined Forces Conduct NEO Rehearsal, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT