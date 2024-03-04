Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Combined Forces Conduct NEO Rehearsal

    UTAPAO AIRPORT, THAILAND

    03.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5 and Combat Logistics Battalion 15, both assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, work with service members from Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand in support of a noncombatant evacuation operation rehearsal during Exercise Cobra Gold at Utapao Airport, Rayong province, Thailand, March 2, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 06:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914841
    VIRIN: 240302-M-PO838-2001
    Filename: DOD_110162379
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: UTAPAO AIRPORT, TH

    15th MEU
    JGSDF
    NEO
    ECC
    RTARF
    Cobra Gold 24

