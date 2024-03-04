We Are Warfighters (Lt. Mihai Untea Profile)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Mihai Untea, cyber space operations officer, shares his boxing experience and thoughts on competing at Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held at Al Udeid Air Base to build morale and develop warfighters. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. Each fighter will be paired with someone in the same weight class and prior boxing experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)