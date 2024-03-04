U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Mihai Untea, cyber space operations officer, shares his boxing experience and thoughts on competing at Rumble in the Deid II, a boxing event held at Al Udeid Air Base to build morale and develop warfighters. The event will host more than 40 service members into the ring, to test their war-fighting skills. Each fighter will be paired with someone in the same weight class and prior boxing experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 01:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914818
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-BQ566-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110162243
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are Warfighters (Lt. Mihai Untea Profile), by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
