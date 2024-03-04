Sgt. Samantha Gonzalez - Women's History Month

Sgt. Samantha Gonzalez, a 42A assigned to Installation Reception Center (IRC), completed Air Assault school on February 6th, 2024. As part of Women’s History Month, SGT Gonzalez talks about her experience going through the Army’s “Ten Toughest Days”, what kind of mindset she needed to finish and why celebrating achievements of female Soldiers is important in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
