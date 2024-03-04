Sgt. Samantha Gonzalez - Women's History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Samantha Gonzalez, a 42A assigned to Installation Reception Center (IRC), completed Air Assault school on February 6th, 2024. As part of Women’s History Month, SGT Gonzalez talks about her experience going through the Army’s “Ten Toughest Days”, what kind of mindset she needed to finish and why celebrating achievements of female Soldiers is important in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)