    Sgt. Samantha Gonzalez - Women's History Month

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    Sgt. Samantha Gonzalez, a 42A assigned to Installation Reception Center (IRC), completed Air Assault school on February 6th, 2024. As part of Women’s History Month, SGT Gonzalez talks about her experience going through the Army’s “Ten Toughest Days”, what kind of mindset she needed to finish and why celebrating achievements of female Soldiers is important in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 02:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914810
    VIRIN: 240216-A-IX751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161931
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US

    Women's History Month
    Army
    WHM
    women in army

