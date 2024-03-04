Members of the Idaho National Guard,25th Army Band quartet, known as the 550 Chordsmen, (from left to right) Staff Sgt. Brad Ballard, Sgt. Daniel Fuhriman, Sgt. Michael Edwards and Staff Sgt. Jesse Clause, sing an acapella rendition of the National Anthem for National Anthem Day at Gowen Field, Idaho.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 16:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914803
|VIRIN:
|240301-Z-IB272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110161616
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|BOISE , ID, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th Army Band Quartet Sings National Anthem , by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
