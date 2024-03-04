Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Army Band Quartet Sings National Anthem

    BOISE , ID, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    Members of the Idaho National Guard,25th Army Band quartet, known as the 550 Chordsmen, (from left to right) Staff Sgt. Brad Ballard, Sgt. Daniel Fuhriman, Sgt. Michael Edwards and Staff Sgt. Jesse Clause, sing an acapella rendition of the National Anthem for National Anthem Day at Gowen Field, Idaho.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 16:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914803
    VIRIN: 240301-Z-IB272-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161616
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BOISE , ID, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 25th Army Band Quartet Sings National Anthem , by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army band
    Army National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    National Anthem Day
    National Guard

