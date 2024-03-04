Video of the airdrop of Humanitarian Assistance into Gaza on March 5th. (Courtesy video provided to U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914792
|VIRIN:
|240305-D-D0477-1001
|PIN:
|240305
|Filename:
|DOD_110161406
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
