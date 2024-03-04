Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humanitarian Assistance into Gaza

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.05.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Video of the airdrop of Humanitarian Assistance into Gaza on March 5th. (Courtesy video provided to U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914792
    VIRIN: 240305-D-D0477-1001
    PIN: 240305
    Filename: DOD_110161406
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian Assistance into Gaza, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Humanitarian
    ARCENT
    Gaza
    GazaHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT