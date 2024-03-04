Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U-2 Engine Runs

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Bryson Britt 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This video was created to document the U-2 engine runs at Whiteman AFB, Mo. This video was created on Feb. 26, 2024 by Senior Airman Bryson Britt.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 17:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914786
    VIRIN: 240226-F-JY895-6616
    Filename: DOD_110161371
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-2 Engine Runs, by SrA Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    engine
    U-2

