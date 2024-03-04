VANGUARD: The Storm | Official Trailer (horizontal)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarks aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group for routine operations and the completion of integrated at-sea training exercises in the Pacific Ocean in January 2024. The Boxer ARG comprises the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)



