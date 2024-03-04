U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Brian Cowell competes in seated discus during the field event at the 2024 Army Trials, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, March 4, 2024. Nearly 80 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Liberty, March 1 - 8 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games take place in Orlando, Florida, June 21 – 30, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Fransico Isreal)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914776
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-XC888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110161273
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Army Trials - Veteran Sgt. Brian Conwell, by SGT Fransico Isreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
