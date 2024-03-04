Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H2F interview with 188th Brigade Support Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Gravesande, command sergeant major of the 188th Brigade Support Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, discusses why Holistic Health and Fitness is important in the U.S. Army and how it's implemented at the Steel Brigade.

