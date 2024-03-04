Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEEK, STRIKE, DESTROY - Marines with Anti-Tank Training Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment conduct TOW missile system and machine gun range

    AR, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Anti-Tank Training Company, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, execute a live-fire exercise at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, March 2, 2024. Marines conducted the TOW missile system and medium machine gun exercise to increase proficiency in section-level mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torres Lemus)

    This video includes video clips from Marine Forces Reserve archive (copyright free, public domain) and the following copyrighted locations by permission or license:

    By License - this video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "From The Dead by MusicRevolutionBack" / https://stock.adobe.com/

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914771
    VIRIN: 240305-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161111
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Reserves
    MARFORRES
    Antitank
    MFR
    TOW
    MFS

