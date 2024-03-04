SEEK, STRIKE, DESTROY - Marines with Anti-Tank Training Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment conduct TOW missile system and machine gun range

U.S. Marines with Anti-Tank Training Company, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, execute a live-fire exercise at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, March 2, 2024. Marines conducted the TOW missile system and medium machine gun exercise to increase proficiency in section-level mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torres Lemus)
This video includes video clips from Marine Forces Reserve archive (copyright free, public domain) and the following copyrighted locations by permission or license:
By License - this video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"From The Dead by MusicRevolutionBack" / https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914771
|VIRIN:
|240305-M-UQ888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110161111
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT