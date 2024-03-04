SEEK, STRIKE, DESTROY - Marines with Anti-Tank Training Company, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment conduct TOW missile system and machine gun range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Anti-Tank Training Company, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, execute a live-fire exercise at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, March 2, 2024. Marines conducted the TOW missile system and medium machine gun exercise to increase proficiency in section-level mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torres Lemus)



