Interview: Lt. Col. Michael McNamara - Justified Accord 2024

U.S. Army Lt. Col Michael McNamara, operations officer, Joint Force Headquarters, Massachusetts National Guard, explains the significance of Justified Accord 2024 (JA24), his role during the exercise, and what it’s like working with international partners at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, Mar. 5, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)