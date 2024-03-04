Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Lt. Col. Michael McNamara - Justified Accord 2024

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    05.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col Michael McNamara, operations officer, Joint Force Headquarters, Massachusetts National Guard, explains the significance of Justified Accord 2024 (JA24), his role during the exercise, and what it’s like working with international partners at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, Mar. 5, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Carter Acton)

    05.03.2024
    03.05.2024
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914768
    VIRIN: 240305-D-GO191-1002
    Filename: DOD_110161060
    Length: 00:05:21
    NANYUKI, KE

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    State Partnership Program
    Massachusetts National Guard
    Kenya Defence Forces
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord

